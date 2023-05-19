Seafield House in Ayrshire is architecturally and historically significant. It was built in 1888 by and for Sir William Arrol as an elegant Italianate mansion with tower, conservatory and grand library. It even had an elaborate system for heating seawater for curative bathing.

Sir William made his name as the engineer responsible for the replacement Tay Bridge, the Forth Bridge and London’s Tower Bridge. He was also contracted by the Harland and Wolff Shipyard to construct what was known as the Arrol Gantry for the construction of three super-liners including the Titanic.

The Liberal Unionist MP for South Ayrshire founded the Dalmarnock Iron Works in the East End of Glasgow and built the foundations for the Finnieston Crane.

He started work aged 9 in a cotton mill before training as a blacksmith at 13 and then going to night school to learn mechanics and hydraulics. In his later years, Sir William was one of just four inductees to the Scottish Engineering Hall of Fame and his image is on the Clydesdale Bank £5 introduced in 2015.

Following his death in 1913 Seafield House was gifted to the British Red Cross and used briefly as a convalescence home for injured soldiers during World War 1. In 1920 it operated as a maternity and children’s hospital for the next 70 years before the NHS closed it.

In 2008 the B-listed building was severely damaged in a fire and left in disrepair before Robin Ghosh and his business partner Derek Shennan began a project to get agreement to restore it. For Robin there was also a personal connection as his father worked as a doctor at the hospital and the building has been a labour of love.

It has now been meticulously restored, creating ten exquisite luxury apartments. Mr Ghosh said: “Too many of our wonderful buildings are being lost to the nation and we firmly believe that with modern architecture and design techniques, allied to a collaborative partnership approach, we can find ways to save our built heritage. Hopefully this renovation can provide inspiration to others and start a debate about how we can restore these grand buildings to their former glory.

Chair of Friends of Seafield House, Patrick Lorimer said: “Friends of Seafield House cannot praise highly enough Robin Ghosh and Derek Shennan of Econstruct for the focus and determination they have shown in transforming the once neglected former home of Sir William Arrol into ten spacious apartments. They have achieved a remarkable conservation and conversion of Seafield House, demonstrating that even the most neglected of historic buildings can have a future.”

