A motorcylist has been killed on the notorious A9 after a collision with a car which left three people in hospital.
At around 11.30pm on Friday night a Triumph Tiger motorcycle was involved in an incident with a Skoda Superb near to Auchterarder.
The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while the car's driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital, and two passengers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.
The deceased's next of kin has been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.
Read More: 'Suicide driving' on NC500 by 30-strong car tour sparks local anger
The A9 has become notorious for the number of incidents which occur on the road.
Up to October of 2022 there were 11 fatalities on the road, with 26 serious injuries.
In January a 42-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a white Peugeot 2008 car.
Police Sergeant William Strachan for the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road re-opened at 6.35 am on Saturday, 20 May, 2023. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.
“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 5120 of Friday, 19 May, 2023.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here