At around 11.30pm on Friday night a Triumph Tiger motorcycle was involved in an incident with a Skoda Superb near to Auchterarder.

The motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while the car's driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital, and two passengers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

The deceased's next of kin has been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

The A9 has become notorious for the number of incidents which occur on the road.

Up to October of 2022 there were 11 fatalities on the road, with 26 serious injuries.

In January a 42-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a white Peugeot 2008 car.

Police Sergeant William Strachan for the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road re-opened at 6.35 am on Saturday, 20 May, 2023. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 5120 of Friday, 19 May, 2023.”