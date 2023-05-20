A 16-year-old has been arrested following the death of a woman in Edinburgh as police launch a murder inquiry.
The 33-year-old woman died in hospital after police were called to Constitution Street in Leith just before 8pm on Thursday.
Police Scotland said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.
A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death, which police are treating as suspicious.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed.
Detective Inspector Bob Williamson of the major investigation team said: “I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.
“You will see a significant police presence in the area whilst we carry out investigations.
“Officers will be carrying out door-to-door enquiries and gathering CCTV footage which could provide the inquiry team with additional information.
“Through our investigation so far, we are aware that a number of members of the public were in the area at the time, some of whom witnessed the incident and others who came to her aid and we are asking them to come forward.
“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Constitution Street between 7.45pm and 8pm to get in touch.”
Anyone with footage of the events in question has been asked to pass it on to Police Scotland via their online portal for major incidents.
Police can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3555 of Thursday May 18.
