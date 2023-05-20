The Pace were facing being left without a venue for their match against Preston Athletic after discovering the damage just hours before kick-off, but local SPFL side Stenhousemuir stepped in to offer their own Ochilview park.

On Saturday morning the Junior side posted an image on Twitter of their devastated pitch, confirming it had been "set on fire".

Dunipace wrote: "Absolutely heartbroken at the damage done to Westfield last night. Damage is estimated in six figures and anyone with information please contact the police or club."

Opponents Preston responded and said: "Todays opponents DunipaceFC have suffered a shocking act of vandalism through the night to their pitch.

"Local football clubs are working so hard to provide a football team in their area for the town to get behind . To suffer this cost of vandalism makes it even harder to do so."

The clubs were faced with having to postpone the fixture, but SPFL side Stenhousemuir came to the rescue.

The League Two side said: "Absolutely disgusting to see and baffles me how anyone would want to do this.

"We’re happy to support with offering Ochilview free of charge from 12pm this afternoon if you need a venue. Just contact the club and we’ll be happy to help."

Dunipace accepted the offer and confirmed that their match would go ahead at 2.30pm.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a premises on Town House Street, Denny, around 8am on Saturday, 20 May, 2023.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”