Mr Campbell, who was former Prime Minister Tony Blair's director of communications, made the assessment as he was interviewed by Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald tonight.

Ms Salmond was questioning the former Labour top spin doctor during his appearance at the Aye Write book festival at the City Halls in the Merchant City, Glasgow where he was discussing his latest book But What Can I Do? Why Politics Has Gone So Wrong And How You Can Help Fix it.

Asked if he thought Scotland would become independent in his lifetime, Mr Campbell first asked the audience for their views (with the audience divided over whether Scotland would be independence in such a timescale and also a mix of support for independence and the union).

Some of the audience, pictured tonight, at the City Halls.

He then said: "I think the dial has moved backwards. I don't think we will."

Earlier in the conversation with Ms Salmond, Mr Campbell said he believed the narrative at the next general election, expected before the end of next year, should be getting "rid of the worst government this country has ever had" and in Scotland he did not think it would be about independence.

READ MORE: Brian Taylor: Stand by for more politicians talking your money

Ms Salmond noted that in his book he expressed an understanding of why some Scots favoured independence and she asked him what those who supported independence needed to do to bring that goal about.

"I think they are going to struggle to get it as the dial has moved backwards for various reasons. I think if they couldn't move the dial significantly with the twin evils of Brexit and [Boris] Johnson I think it's going to be hard," he said.

Alastair Campbell playing the bagpipes at the end of his conversation with Catherine Salmond at the City Halls tonight.

"I think the reason why they didn't get it over the line [in the 2014 referendum]...you do have to have the answers to the really difficult questions.

"And I think that is where they fell short. I would say they have got to develop the answers to difficult questions."

Asked if he thought the UK would enter the EU in the next ten years, the passionate Remainer said "it is possible" pointing to the "fast" pace of change in current UK politics.

He said Brexit was now "a national and international joke" and he believed Labour would revisit some issues relating to the UK's departure from the EU if Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf visits byelection triggered by sexual misconduct claims

"I want them to have in the manifesto, and I think they would have people flocking, who are at the moment finding it quite difficult," he said.

"All they've got to do is say 'the referendum has to be respected', but the Brexit which has been delivered has damaged virtually every sector of the country, we have to revisit those parts that are and that would involve some renegotiation with our European partners."

During the conversation he also said he liked Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar but "felt sorry" for SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf.

He joked as he made reference to the police investigation into the SNP finances which has seen officers seize a camper van from outside the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother.

READ MORE: Yousaf swerves questions over latest luxury campervan revelations

"I do feel sorry for Humza Yousaf at the moment. It's not an easy wicket, coming in and finding out that every time you go out you're asked about a camper van," he said.

"It's all gone a bit weird."

Aye Write was founded in 2005 and over the years has grown both in scale and reputation. A highlight of Glasgow’s annual events programme, it sees visitors arrive in the city from all over Scotland and across the UK, contributing significantly to the city’s economy and enhancing Glasgow’s reputation as a destination for major cultural events.

The programme for this year’s festival, which started on Friday and runs until May 28, includes fiction, non-fiction, biographies, memoirs and poetry, and there is also a focus on nurturing writing talent and skills with workshops for new writers and masterclasses for more experienced writers.

Mr Campbell, a former political editor of the Mirror and Today, worked as Mr Blair's spokesman and campaign director in opposition from 1994 to 1997 and then as Downing Street Press Secretary and as the Prime Minister's Official Spokesperson from 1997–2000.

He was the Labour Party's campaign director for the 2005 general election in Mr Blair's third general election win as Labour leader. He also acted as an adviser to Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband at the 2010 and the 2015 general elections.

Mr Campbell is the editor at large of pro-Remain The New European newspaper and chief interviewer for GQ magazine.

He was an adviser to the People's Vote campaign, demanding a public vote on the final Brexit deal. Since his work for Mr Blair, Mr Campbell has continued to act as a freelance advisor to a number of governments and political parties, including the Prime Minister of Albania. In March 2022, he launched the Rest is Politics podcast with former Conservative minister Rory Stewart.

Mr Campbell was part of Mr Blair's core team that conducted the negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

He has been honoured by several Irish universities for his role in the peace process. He became a close friend of, among others, Martin McGuinness, and attended his funeral in 2017. It emerged McGuinness was helping Campbell with a novel which had an IRA active service unit as part of the plot.