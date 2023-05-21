The bus collided with a bridge on Cook Street at around 11.35am on Sunday.

Multiple emergency vehicles including police cars, a fire engine,and ambulances were pictured at the scene.

Police tape has been put up across the road while crews attend the scene.

Multiple roads are closed, including Salkeld Street, Kilbirnie Street and Commerce Street.

Drivers should use an alternative route, and people should avoid the area to allow emergency services access.

ScotRail tweeted that its services to and from Paisley Gilmour Street are affected by the incident.

Tickets are being accepted on McGill's bus services.