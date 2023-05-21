The incident took place on Cook Street in the Tradeston area of the city around 11:35am this morning.

Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene, with injured people taken to various hospitals across Glasgow for treatment.

A number of additional casualties were also treated at the scene.

Police said that a number of road closures remain in place, with enquiries ongoing.

Chief Inspector Elaine Tomlinson of Greater Glasgow Division said: "Around 11.35am on Sunday, 21 May, 2023, we received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on Cook Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and 10 people were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

"A number of road closures remain in place, with disruption to some rail services.

"I would like to thank the public for their co-operation and ask they continue to avoid the area while enquires are ongoing.”

First Bus confirmed that it was one of its buses which was involved in the crash.

A First Bus spokesperson said: "We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in the incident on Cook St, earlier today.

"We are working closely with the emergency services at the scene and our thoughts are with those involved in this accident."

Rail services between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street were disrupted for around three hours due to the incident.