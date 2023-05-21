10 people have been hospitalised after a double-decker bus had its roof torn off after striking a bridge in Glasgow.
The incident took place on Cook Street in the Tradeston area of the city around 11:35am this morning.
Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene, with injured people taken to various hospitals across Glasgow for treatment.
A number of additional casualties were also treated at the scene.
Police said that a number of road closures remain in place, with enquiries ongoing.
READ MORE: Five arrested as animal rights activists stage protest at Glasgow restaurant
Chief Inspector Elaine Tomlinson of Greater Glasgow Division said: "Around 11.35am on Sunday, 21 May, 2023, we received a report of a bus crashing into a bridge on Cook Street, Glasgow.
"Emergency services attended and 10 people were taken to various hospitals for treatment.
"A number of road closures remain in place, with disruption to some rail services.
"I would like to thank the public for their co-operation and ask they continue to avoid the area while enquires are ongoing.”
READ MORE: Police probe ex-SNP council leader over sexual assault allegations
First Bus confirmed that it was one of its buses which was involved in the crash.
A First Bus spokesperson said: "We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in the incident on Cook St, earlier today.
"We are working closely with the emergency services at the scene and our thoughts are with those involved in this accident."
Rail services between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street were disrupted for around three hours due to the incident.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel