The decision means a by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West has moved a step closer.

Ms Ferrier, who sits as an independent after losing the SNP whip, received a community payback order after she admitted travelling by train from London to Scotland following a positive covid test in 2020.

A Westminster standards watchdog then recommended a 30 day suspension - a sanction she appealed.

An appeal to parliament’s Independent Expert Panel has been rejected.

The report stated: "For the reasons set out in its decision, section 2 of this Report, the sub-panel dismissed Ms Ferrier’s appeal at the first stage of appeal, that, while the grounds fell broadly within the grounds of appeal as set out in the Procedural Protocol, none of the grounds had substance and the sanction imposed was neither unreasonable nor disproportionate."

The panel concluded: "The Committee’s recommended sanction is upheld."

Ms Ferrier has not indicated any intention to stand down, but Westminster insiders believe a by-election is highly likely.

If the suspension is agreed by a vote in the Commons, it would automatically trigger a recall petition, which if successful would see her sacked as an MP and an election in the seat called.

Scottish Labour, who selected teacher Michael Shanks to fight any by-election, believes they can take a seat they last won in 2017.

Ms Ferrier won the seat in 2019 with a 5,230 majority.

Last week it emerged the SNP had not selected a by-election candidate for the constituency.

The Times reported that First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf rejected a slate of local candidates and entered into talks with alternative would-be MPs.

A contender to succeed Ms Ferrier was due to have been chosen by Friday, May 12, but the SNP paused the selection process.

Commenting on Ms Ferrier losing her appeal Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “With this news, the by-election that the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West need has moved one step closer.

“It is simply disgraceful that this community has been left without proper representation due to the actions of Margaret Ferrier.

“Only by electing Michael Shanks as Scottish Labour MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West can the people of the area get the representation and the clean start that they deserve.

“At the coming by-election, only Scottish Labour is standing for change. Join us on that journey.”