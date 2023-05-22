The incident took place in Cook Street in Glasgow’s Tradeston area at about 11.35am on Sunday and casualties were taken to various hospitals in and around the city, including one to the children’s hospital.

Train services between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street were affected, with the route closed until around 5pm on Sunday.

Some passengers were also treated at the scene in the city’s south side, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday.

Police Scotland said: “Inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.”

A First Bus spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely with the emergency services and our thoughts remain with those involved.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched twelve resources, as well as the Special Operations Resource Team and the Trauma Team, to the scene.

“Five patients were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, four patients were transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and one patient was transported to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.”