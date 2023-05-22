The incident happened around 1.45pm on Sunday near the slip road for the Lochgelly interchange.

The crash involved a black Mitsubishi Colt, a silver Suzuki Swift and red Citroen C4.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Suzuki Swift, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Colt, a 34-year-old woman, and two passengers, two women both aged 32, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. No-one else was injured.

The road was closed and re-opened around 3.50pm.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “We are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with our crash investigation to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1865 of Sunday, 21 May, 2023.

