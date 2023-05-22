The Scapa Flow Museum on Hoy, which reveals the history of the island as UK’s naval nerve centre during both world wars, made the shortlist for the Art Fund Museum of the Year.

It joins the Burrell Collection in Glasgow's Pollock Park which reopened last year after a large-scale redevelopment.

Both venues stand the chance of winning a £120,000 boost if they take first place in the 10th annual edition of the prize.

The award pot was raised this year to mark 120 years of Art Fund working alongside UK museums.

But none of the five finalists will walk away empty-handed, with the four who don't take first place receiving £15,000 each after the award ceremony at the British Museum in London on July 12.

The remaining shortlisted countries are the Natural History Museum and Leighton House in London as well as the Metropolitan Arts Centre (MAC) in Belfast.

All shortlisted museums demonstrate transformational impact, redeveloping their offers with diverse and inspiring stories at their heart and shaping the response to vital issues of today, according to the Art Fund.

The convener of Orkney Islands Council expressed 'absolute delight' at the shortlist position for them.

Graham Bevan added: "It reflects a determination by many over several years to bring a vision for a world-class museum honouring our wartime heritage to reality.

"Huge congratulations go to everyone who has helped steer this project and played a role in ensuring these stories and artefacts are preserved for generations to come."

Tens of thousands of service men and women descended upon the remote island of Hoy during both world wars when the Flow, one of the world's largest harbours, became a naval nerve centre.

It took eight years of fundraising and four years of project development for the museum to become a reality.

The site reopened in 2022 following a £ 4.4 million redevelopment.

Throughout the restoration, the project team was careful to balance the need of Hoy's 400-strong community and the venues tourism potential.

Primary school pupils even helped design the layout of the spaces through the National Galleries Scotland's junior curators programme.

The Burrell Collection has also recently welcomed the public back to its premises after a six-year £68m refurbishment.

Managed by the charity Glasgow Life, it houses the 9,000-object collection of Sir William and Lady Constance Burrell.

Glasgow Life chair Bailie Annette Christie said: "We are delighted to be shortlisted for Art Fund Museum of the Year 2023, the world’s largest museum prize.

"The opening of The Burrell Collection in 1983 was the first demonstration of Glasgow’s commitment to culture-led regeneration.

"The benefits associated with accessing culture are tangible and the deep joy it can bring is visible every day at the reimagined Burrell Collection.

"We received great support to develop new accessible displays for this impressive collection, created in partnership with the local community, all housed in a sustainable and stunning listed building.”

The Burrell Collection, which is home to one of the UK’s most significant holdings of Chinese art, welcomed over 500,000 visitors in the year after its reopening.

It also showcases paintings of world-renowned artists such as Rembrandt and Degas.

The redevelopment also prioritised unique digital interpretations from immersive experiences to interactive games.

The judges will visit each of the finalists ahead of the award ceremony.

The panel will include artist Larry Achiampong, historian and broadcaster Mary Beard, Art Fund trustee Abadesi Osunsade, and Laura Pye, the director of National Museums Liverpool.

Jenny Waldman, the director of Art Fund, will chair the judging panel.

She said: “The five Art Fund Museum of the Year 2023 finalists are at the top of their game, offering inspirational collections and programmes for their communities, for visitors from across the UK and around the world.

"From transformational redevelopment to community involvement to address the major issues of today, the shortlisted museums may operate at very different scales, but all show astonishing ambition and boundless creativity.

"Each is a blueprint for future innovation in museums. Visit them if you possibly can.”

The prize is funded with the help of Art Fund members who purchase a National Art Pass.