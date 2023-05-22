The teenager fell from the roof at Edinburgh Waverley railway station, near to its entrance on Waverley Bridge at 11pm on May 8.

He was seriously injured and remains in hospital following the incident.

British Transport Police (BTP) said that an 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man have now been charged in connection with the incident.

BTP said they have both been charged with alleged culpable and reckless conduct, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.