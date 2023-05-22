A woman has died in hospital after her car came off the road in the Scottish Borders.
The collision took place on the B6404, between St Boswells and Kelson, around 3.20pm on Friday, May 19.
Emergency services were called after a Kia Picanto which was travelling eastbound left the road.
The 55-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to the Borders General Hospital.
Police Scotland confirmed on Monday that the woman sadly died while in hospital.
The road had closed for almost seven hours while the force carried out an investigation and recovered the vehicle.
Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.
“In particular we are asking for those driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch. If you have any dash-cam footage that could assist then please contact us.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2533 of Friday, May 19.
