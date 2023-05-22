Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Buchanan Street around 10:55pm on Monday, May 15.

Police Scotland said a 14-year-old male youth and two 15-year-old female youths have been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and Youth Justice Management Service, police added.

