A man’s body has been recovered from a reservoir in Perthshire.
Police received a report of two men in difficulty in the water at Ben Lawers Dam, Lochan na Lairige, near Killin, on Friday evening.
Emergency services attended and one man was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.
Police said the body of a 38-year-old man was recovered around 12.30pm on Sunday.
The family of the deceased is aware, police added.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Friday, 19 May, 2023, we received a report of two men in difficulty in the water at Ben Lawers Dam, Lochan na Lairige, near Killin.
“Emergency services attended and one man was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.
“The body of a 38-year-old man was recovered around 12.30pm on Sunday, 21 May, 2023. His family is aware.”
