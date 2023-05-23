Changing Ends, a new autobiographical comedy for ITVX starring and co-written by the Bafta Award-winner himself, will follow his journey through puberty and adolescence, and finally self-discovery, all against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain.

However the six-part sitcom is more than just a trip down memory lane; told with warmth and wit, it is a love letter to his home town, 46-year-old Carr says, at a time when things were not always so inclusive.

“I wanted to create Northampton’s own The Crown. Olivia Colman’s playing me in the next part!” he begins, his infectious cackle instantly drawing laughs.

“Sorry, I just find it so personal, doing this,” he adds, suddenly coy. “I remember the first time we had a readthrough – everyone thinks I’m overconfident and stuff – just sitting there with everyone, someone playing my mum, someone playing my dad, someone playing me, writing jokes that I’ve co-written.

“It was just so nerve-wracking. I just hope everyone loves it.”

That is looking likely, considering the nation’s love for Carr as one of our most successful and treasured comedians.

The Chatty Man presenter – who teamed up with writer Simon Carlyle for the piece – will lead the ensemble cast as himself in the present day, with rising star Oliver Savell taking on the role of young Alan.

Shaun Dooley and Nancy Sullivan portray his parents Graham (who managed Northampton Town, the Cobblers, at the old County Ground) and Christine, with Taylor Fay playing his younger brother Gary.

Rourke Mooney, Gabby Best, Harry Peacock, David Mumeni and Michael Socha also feature.

So why now? Why was Carr’s story right for a sitcom?

“I mean, I was this gay, goofy, fat, kid…” he offers. “I worked in a call centre as well, and I remember I’d answer the phone and go, ‘Hello, Barclaycard’, and then people would go, ‘Is this a hoax?’ ‘You phoned me!’ So it was that.”

As showcased in many of his stand-up shows, Carr’s experience as a gay teenager in the East Midlands has long provided him with a rich seam of comedy gold, whether it is his sexual awakenings, his daily battle with bullies or navigating the highs and lows of fourth division football.

“I was getting bullied,” he confides. “Not all the time. I was annoying. I don’t blame the bullies. But what wasn’t fair is I’d get bullied because of the (football) results on Saturdays.

“I never said I was a good footballer!” he quips. “But when I’d go to school, they’d find out who my dad was, and they’d make me team captain. I was like, ‘No, no, there’s been a terrible mistake. And of course I’d toe punt it over a fence and then that was it. I was the substitute.”

With key scenes depicting his childhood (“I remember saying to my mum, ‘I want to meet Wonder Woman’ – and I still had to come out to that woman!”), Carr needed the right person to portray his younger years.

What he did not expect was to have to go through 450 tapes – “some pretending to be me, some of them just so beautiful and some of them downright offensive!” he recalls, chuckling. “I don’t want to see a child in a fat suit, I don’t know about you! It’s like being back in the playground,” he jokes.

“So we were worried the scripts were going to go to waste, and I know it sounds like a film and I’m not being cheesy, but Ollie was one of the last ones we saw, and he got it just right.

“He wasn’t like a seagull operating a fax machine… He was spot on with the intelligence, the timing and everything,” he explains. “We closed the door, jumped for joy, and we said, ‘We got him’.”

“I’d watched a couple of interviews and some of Alan’s shows, and I started trying to speak a bit like (him),” notes Savell, 13.

“And when I got the recall, I remember I was in the waiting room, sitting down looking over the script, and I heard you laugh,” says the Belfast star, turning to Carr. “And suddenly I felt really nervous, like, ‘What if I make myself look really stupid? What if I really embarrass myself in front of Alan Carr?’

“But I went up to the audition room and I felt so at ease.”

As for Dooley and Sullivan, meeting the real Graham and Christine was a highlight.

“Let’s just say that Alan is the quiet one when you’re with Alan’s family – you totally see where he’s come from!” muses Sullivan, 38. “He’s written his mum so funny; she’s got such brilliant funny lines and she’s so caring. But then when I met Christine, I was so shocked to see how strong she was. There’s a real hardness, in a nice way.”

“Meeting the parents was unbelievable,” mirrors Innocent actor Dooley, 49. “But also there’s a pressure (that comes with) playing a real person and having them there.

“But what was beautiful about both of them is that they both gave us permission to do it. There and then, they both went, ‘Doesn’t matter what you do – go, go, go,’ and that was just a nice feeling.”

It is the heartwarming scenes between young Alan and his parents that make the show so special, they agree.

“Though it’s heartbreaking too,” reasons West End star Sullivan. “You’re laughing one minute, but playing his mum, you’re genuinely quite emotional.

“It’s that thing of, at primary school, he feels quite safe. And then he goes to secondary school, and everything is different. She’s like this lioness who wants to really protect him.

“That’s one of the things I think’s beautiful about the story – it’s the kid that gets bullied that comes out on top. Look at him now!”

“Yeah, look at me now!” Carr cries. “Can I just say, as well, why I wanted the pre-watershed, I wanted people to watch it with their mum and dad, if you are a little bit different and stuff.

“I was getting on really well until I went to secondary school. And then when you ‘turn’ gay, you start feeling these feelings,” he shares. “The boys don’t want to hang around with you. The girls want to hang around the fit boys with the motorbikes and no-one wants to talk about Murder She Wrote or Golden Girl. No-one cares, no-one cares.

“So I just wanted to get that innocence before all the hormones kick in.”

It is certainly a powerful watch – has it left him feeling empowered to see his life on the screen?

“Oh my God, yeah, it’s absolutely amazing,” concludes Carr, who will next jet off to finish his Regional Trinket tour stateside.

“It’s been years. What’s it like with these scripts? I mean, they take forever, don’t they? And so yeah, I’m really proud, as we all should be. I’m honoured.”

Changing Ends is available to stream on ITVX from Thursday.