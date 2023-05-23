Get unlimited access to The Herald website for a whole year – starting from £24.
Or get full ad-free access within The Herald app, available across devices and first look at the digital edition of our iconic newspaper with our Digital Pack – only £30 for a whole year. Don't miss out on our low offer as it is only available for a limited time.
👉 Click HERE to take advantage of this great offer
Why subscribe to The Herald?
The Herald is the longest-running national newspaper in the world, with our reputation for quality and trusted journalism spanning several centuries.
The Herald is where Scotland comes together to discuss the issues that affect us all. We have Scotland’s most authoritative columnists and guest writers who set the agenda that the rest of the media follow.
Recently, Wendy Alexander, former Scottish Labour leader, wrote about how the UK threatens the success of Scots universities at attracting foreign students.
We also have the award-winning Dani Garavelli, who wrote about proposals to introduce assisted dying legislation.
Professor Sir Peter Mathieson set the record straight about the impact of foreign students on young Scots. And the incomparable Kevin McKenna discovered the joys of The Waverley as it begins her summer season.
Your subscription gets you full access to all of this and more. Your support will allow us to continue collaborating with independent investigative outfits such as The Ferret and continue to provide high-quality subscriber-only content.
👉 Click here to subscribe for £24 for a whole year
Terms and conditions apply. Offer only valid on digital subscriptions excluding gifting. Subscription auto-renews unless cancelled. After the three-month trial period, monthly subscription will be charged at £6.99 per month on Website Only or £14.99 per month on Digital Pack. Annual will renew at £62.99 per year on Website Only or £134.99 per year on Digital Pack. All subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. Non-subscribers and Website Only subscribers have limited access to the website and The Herald app. The Herald reserves the right to change or remove the offer at any time. For full details visit: www.newsquest.co.uk/digital-subscription-terms-and-condition
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article