The Glenfarclas Distillery in Ballindalloch was broken into in the early hours of Sunday, May 15, 2022.

20 rare bottles of whisky, valued at approximately £150,000, were stolen.

Detective Constable Lucy Cuthbert from Elgin said: “Enquiries into the theft from the Glenfarclas Distillery are still very much ongoing and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“We would encourage anyone with any further information about the break-in to get in touch. No matter how small it may seem, it may be the crucial piece of information we need in order to catch those responsible.

“We would also urge anyone who has been offered a bottle of the stolen Glenfarclas branded whisky to contact us. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1328 of Sunday, 15 May, 2022.