This week, The Secret Teacher argues that equipping pupils with an ‘emotional toolkit’ will build their character while having a positive impact on attainment.
The aim of the game is to make them feel safe in the classroom, and the more comfortable they are in the classroom the more likely they are to learn. The more they learn the more they’re going to do well. The path to attainment has to be based on nurture, and sincere relationships.
It should not be based on fear, which you find at a lot of schools in affluent areas. It’s ‘must get an A or you are nothing’ in effect, whereas in the best schools in the country, which are the ones that are far down the league tables, the focus is on building your character so that you have the resilience and the courage and the discipline to be aspirational, to try and get the qualification that you need to get into your college course.
I’ve seen it happen time and time again. It’s not as if I rage against attainment, I want attainment in the right context. I want sincere attainment, and at affluent schools there’s too much insincere attainment, where they are taught to the exam and become exam machines.
In my experience, in affluent schools a lot of kids get into university very quickly, but because they don’t have the interpersonal or social skills and all they’re taught in school is how to pass an exam, they can’t phone a taxi, they can’t book a table at a restaurant. They don’t know how to speak publicly. These are basic, fundamental things that come with a more rounded, holistic education.
Because they’ve been taught that you need to power through regardless and sacrifice everything to pass your exams, their expectation going into the big, bad world is that if they do feel mentally vulnerable that they have to charge through. That’s how you break yourself. That’s a recipe for depression. I can hear the criticism that I’m being a ‘woke snowflake’ and that I need to toughen up these kids for the big, bad world, but I just don’t see it that way.
Show the kids that it’s okay to be vulnerable, it’s okay to not know anything. How did we have a culture of education where teachers would shout ‘how do you not already know this’?
Your job is to help them know it, so if they don’t know it, teach them it.
Sign up for The Secret Teacher newsletter and receive a weekly update inside the staff room. You'll also get features like The Staff Room, Tweet of the Week, Quote of the Week and Today's Lesson included.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel