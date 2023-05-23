A long-distance swimmer will go head-to-head with Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy in a race across Skye to raise awareness of ocean conservation.
Ross Edgley will take on Sir Chris on June 8 for an “epic” race across Loch Harport, finishing on the shores of the Talisker Distillery.
The challenge has never been attempted before and will see Sir Chris cycle around the rugged edge of the loch, while Mr Edgley will swim across it.
It is part of the Parley for the Oceans campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the beauty and fragility of the oceans and boost projects that can end their destruction.
Talisker is supporting Parley for the Oceans by donating £3 from the sale of every bottle of its Wilder Seas Single Malt to the organisation.
Mr Edgley said: “I am beyond excited to take on this epic challenge against the legend that is Sir Chris Hoy, in the name of ocean conservation.
“Talisker’s inspiring work with Parley for the Oceans is so important for marine ecosystems, and what better way to celebrate the partnership’s new, limited edition Wilder Seas Single Malt Scotch Whisky, which donates £3 from every limited-edition bottle made to Parley’s ocean conservation work, than with a Race for the Sea at Talisker’s home in Loch Harport.
“May the best man win.”
Last year, Mr Edgley broke the record for the longest ever open water swim in Loch Ness and said it was one of the biggest challenges of his career.
In 2019, he was the first swimmer to circumnavigate Great Britain.
Sir Chris holds six Olympic gold medals and one silver for track cycling.
