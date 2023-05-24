Or perhaps you are a manufacturer or supplier providing low-carbon building and heating solutions or are part of a retail sales team that continually produces outstanding results?

If so, then it’s time that your efforts were recognised and the best way to do so is by entering the award winning The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2023.

These long-running awards, now in their sixteenth year, are the most prestigious of their kind, rewarding the work of those outstanding people, projects and companies who are shaping Scotland’s housing landscape, creating houses where people can feel truly at home. The Herald Property Awards for Scotland have also been awarded 'Best Corporate Event' at the EVENTIT E Awards 2023.

That could involve regenerating a once run-down urban area in a way that supports not just residents but also the wider community. It may be about building luxury apartments, with inbuilt tech and high-end finishes, or alternatively finding new solutions to making family homes practical, flexible and energy-efficient.

This year there are 17 categories in total and entries will be scrutinised by a panel of expert judges with long track records in property and associated sectors. Over the summer months they will visit each one of the properties entered into the awards, assessing them for design and finish, on how they sit within their streetscape and if they fulfil their brief.

It is the rigour or this process that has given The Herald Property Awards for Scotland such an elevated reputation within the industry and winning one of these is recognised as a real achievement.

The Green Housing Award, sponsored by Lowther, is one of the most interesting categories. This was introduced for the first time last year and attracted such a positive response that it has returned a second time. It is aimed at producers of products and systems that can help to make our homes more sustainable.

The Affordable Housing Development of the Year award, sponsored by NHBC, is open to registered social housing providers, charities, trusts or public bodies, working in partnership with local authorities or developers, in order to create high quality homes for rent or shared ownership.

Other awards include Interior Design Project of the Year; Individual New Build or Small Development; Best Show Home sponsored by Daw Signs and Best Renovation or Conversion.

And it is not just the projects themselves that will be recognised when the awards are handed out on Thursday, 28 September at Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow, but the top-performing property professionals will also be in the spotlight with a whole range of categories, including Residential Lettings Team of the Year sponsored by Safe Deposits Scotland, Property Team of the Year and Estate Agency of the Year sponsored by Landmark Scotland that will reward their hard work, commitment to service and innovative approach to bringing residents and homes together.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, 7 June so there is still time to complete a submission and be in the running for Scotland’s most exciting property awards; and for those who make it on to the shortlist there’s the prospect of taking part in the awards evening itself, which this year will be hosted by Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch, and which has become one of the biggest networking events for the industry.

Full details on the 2023 categoriesa and how to enter are available from https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/