A woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s police escort has died, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed.
Helen Holland, 81, was struck on West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court on the afternoon of May 10.
In comments carried by the BBC, Ms Holland’s son, Martin said she died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries”.
He said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks… but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today”.
He said she was using the “safe route of [a] pedestrian crossing” when she was struck by the motorcycle.
The IOPC have been investigating the incident and said on May 19 they were appealing for witnesses and had taken CCTV from nearby properties for examination.
The IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said on May 19: “Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family.
“We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses.”
A previous statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.
“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.”
