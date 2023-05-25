Rebekah, 31, opened up about how her family's life has been seriously impacted by her ex-husband's binge drinking.

She is one of many examples of families affected by the alcohol use of their loved ones.

"It feels like it comes out of nowhere and throws up everything in the air," Rebekah told the Herald.

"It creates this big, huge chaos in our lives. The kids are a bit older now and they are seeing a lot more of it.

"It amounts to me having to pick up the pieces, talk to them about alcohol, what that can do to you and how it has affected their dad."

The 31-year-old added: "As they get older, it has become harder to hide it from them which is kind of what I have done the rest of the time."

After a pledge was made by the Scottish Government in 2018, a consultation which could curb alcohol advertising was welcomed by campaigners.

But it was dismissed and officials were ordered "back to the drawing board" with just a cursory mention in a major Holyrood policy statement.

Families and friends affected by alcohol use have now urged the First Minister to not backtrack on the longstanding commitment in an open letter.

"It’s literally everywhere," Rebekah said about alcohol and related advertising in Scotland.

"More needs to be done in regards to the marketing and availability of alcohol especially for younger and impressionable people.

"I am scared for when my kids grow up and they are entering that period of their life and they start drinking."

Speaking about the consultation on limiting alcohol advertising, she said: "I think it matters because [the advertising] makes it seem like it is okay and that you can drink until your heart's desire.

"It is not okay and there are real-life consequences."

Justina Murray, CEO of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, left pictured with Rebekah, a person affected by someone else's alcohol use. (Image: Colin Mearns)

Rebekah added: "It’s disappointing that they put a pause on it because it is such a huge problem and it needs to be attended to now."

The woman moved to Scotland from New York to be with her ex-husband ten years ago.

She explained that she noticed a distinct difference between this country and the USA in terms of how drinking is encouraged.

Overconsumption is actively "encouraged" in Scotland, Rebekah explained and added: "I was quite naïve to it before moving here and it was always dismissed as ‘it is just the Scottish culture’.

"After a while, you realise this is an actual problem, this isn’t right."

Rebekah sought support from the charity Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs after she separated from her husband two years ago.

"It wasn’t a difficult step, it was something I knew I needed," she said.

"I would absolutely encourage others who have been affected through family or friends to reach out."

The chief executive of the charity, Justina Murray, emphasised that First Minister Humza Yousaf should not backtrack on the commitment to address "Scotland’s ‘Alcohol Everywhere’ culture".

"The alcohol marketing consultation spoke particularly about children and young people, but actually whole families and whole communities are harmed by the fact that when you do begin to open your eyes to it, it is literally all around all the time in our communities.

"There are pretty much no alcohol-free spaces."

The open letter is still open for further signatures HERE.