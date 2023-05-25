Emergency services were called just after 6pm on Wednesday after flames took hold of a tenement in Peffer Street, in the Craigmillar area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said they sent six engines to the scene, which they described as a “well-developed fire in a four-storey building”.

The condition of the two people taken to hospital is currently unknown.

“Crews extinguished the fire and made the area safe before leaving the scene,” the SFRS spokesman said.

“Two casualties were transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”