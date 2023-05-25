Homeless Project Scotland has said it faces a "crisis" due to the upcoming legislation after its refrigerated van was not granted an exemption by Glasgow City Council.

The volunteer-based organisation runs a soup kitchen feeding the city's homeless and vulnerable under the Hielanman’s Umbrella at Glasgow Central Station.

But it has now launched a fundraiser to be able to buy a new van which meets the strict regulations of the LEZ ahead of its launch on June 1.

The LEZ will require vehicles entering the city centre to meet less-polluting emission standards or face a fine.

READ MORE: Homeless Project Scotland: ‘Bodybags on the streets’ warning if no home found for soup kitchen

Chairman and co-founder of Homeless Project Scotland Colin McInnes told BBC Radio Scotland that the charity feeds "an average of 200 people every day".

He added: "The fridge van is the beating heart of our charity in Glasgow.

"It collects from an average of 15 to 20 businesses daily in the city centre of Glasgow and right in the heart of the emission zone."

The charity is now looking to raise a total of £15,000 to replace the essential vehicle.

Mr McInnes said: "The fridge van is obviously much more expensive than a normal van because it is a specialist van.

It was sourced after they were instructed that a refrigerated vehicle was necessary to comply with food hygiene regulations.

"We scrambled to buy a fridge van because we obviously want to continue the vital service," the chairman added.

The local authority said in a statement that it is "essential" compliance rates are as "high as possible" and that exemptions would only be granted in "exceptional circumstances".

Mr McInnes said: "We'll work extremely hard to get a replacement van.

"Believe me we have six days to get that replacement van sorted.

"If we don't replace the van in time then Glasgow City Council are going to have to figure out how they are going to continue to feed these families in their city."

A JustGiving fundraiser adds: "We know that times are tough for everyone right now, but we are asking for your assistance in raising funds for this much-needed purchase.

"The council has deemed collecting food and feeding the hungry as non-essential, but we know that this is not the case.

"We are determined to continue our efforts to help those who need it most, which is why we are turning to you for help."

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “Glasgow’s plan to phase in a city centre LEZ was announced in 2018 to address decades of harmful air pollution, and since then there has been extensive communications and engagement to raise awareness of the scheme, its timescale for introduction and the availability of funding to ease compliance.

“To maximise the effectiveness of Glasgow’s LEZ, it is essential that compliance rates are as high as possible.

"This means that exemptions will only be granted in exceptional circumstances and where it can be shown that timely efforts are being made to comply with LEZ requirements.

“While the vast majority – up to 90% - of vehicles currently entering the city centre will be unaffected, the LEZ standards will address the most polluting vehicles which are disproportionately creating the harmful concentrations of air pollution in the city centre.”