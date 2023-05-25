IT remains one of Tina Turner's best-known songs, one that helped her re-establish her career.
Yet 'What's Love Got To Do With it?', which was written by Bellshill-born Graham Lyle and colleague Terry Bitten, could have gone to an artist other than Turner, who has died at the age of 83.
Bucks Fizz, Cliff Richard and Manfred Mann all tried to get the rights to record the song, but Lyle knew it was perfect for Turner.
The song won no fewer than three Grammy awards and provided Turner with her comeback single in 1984. It was her biggest hit since the early 1970s. It topped the US charts and reached number three in the UK.
Speaking in 2012 as the song was ushered into the Grammys' hall of fame - "it's a great honour" - Lyle, one-half of the duo Gallagher and Lyle, recalled:"We sent the demo to the publishers and got at least four people wanting to record it. Tina was one of them. We were given the opportunity as the writers to say which artist we wanted to record it.
"I wanted Tina to do it. She was one of the greats, though she was having a tough time and didn't even have a record deal."
In a Herald interview in 2001, Lyle said: "I'm lucky in having been able to get close to some people, though - artists with the imagination to get a song I might have played roughly for them. Tina Turner and her manager, Roger Davies, had the antenna that let them see a song's potential".
Lyle's children, however, accidentally broke the Grammy he picked up with Britten for co-writing the song. Rather than being made of solid gold, it was actually a gilded and plastic representation of an old-style phonograph. Lyle had to write to the Grammy organisation in Los Angeles and ask for a replacement.
The song was the lead-off hit on Turner's 1984 album, Private Dancer, which was a global smash. It set a record for the length of time between an artist's chart debut and their first chart-topping single - 24 years.
The title track on Private Dancer was composed by Glasgow-born Mark Knopfler when he was writing new songs for Dire Straits’ Love Over Gold.
His website relates how he decided the song was more suited to a female vocalist, written, as it was, from the woman’s point of view.
"He not only gave Tina the song to record, but his Dire Straits bandmates are the backing band on the track", adds the website. Knopfler also has guitar credits on the albums Foreign Affair and Break Every Rule, on which he also has a production credit.
