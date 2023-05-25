McDiarmid Park legend MacLean, who won the Scottish Cup back in 2014, was given the nod to take charge after Callum Davidson was dismissed in April.

MacLean was Davidson's assistant and since taking over he has lost just once, while winning crucial matches against Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

Saints chairman Steve Brown now looks set to appoint MacLean on a permanent basis with the club heading into a summer of uncertainty.

Brown is set to step down as chairman come the end of the season and the club is up for sale.

It remains to be seen who, if anyone, will buy the Perth outfit and if that is the case Geoff Brown has vowed to step in and return to the position that he held up until 2011.

MacLean's appointment will provide stability to the football side of proceedings at McDiarmid Park, and the former striker is already planning his recruitment ahead of the summer window.

Speaking recently about being named permanent boss, MacLean said: “I’m comfortable with anything to be honest.

“My mind is still on preparing the team properly and winning games.

“When the chairman wants to speak to me we’ll speak.

“I’m enjoying myself and hopefully the players are enjoying themselves as well. I think you can see that in our performances and results.”