Harris will take a hands-on role in a new position less than two years after stepping down from the board for health reasons.

The chairman is leaving the club next week and his father, majority shareholder Geoff Brown, will assume the role of honorary president.

The reshuffle could now allow Saints to appoint a permanent manager with Steven MacLean the prime candidate after leading the club to cinch Premiership safety in a caretaker role.

Steve Brown, whose vice-chairman Charlie Fraser is also set to leave, said in a statement: “Stan was a brilliant member of our board for 15 years and it’s great to have him back, leading the football club.

“My dad will now become honorary president instead of chairman. We feel that role is more befitting of his overall contribution to St Johnstone over a period of 37 years.”

Harris described his appointment as a “wonderful honour”.

He added: “With Steve Brown standing down as chairman, and the club up for sale, it’s important to have someone at the helm who knows the club inside out. We feel my appointment will help the overall stability and continuity.

“I will lead the board and report to the Brown family.”

Alan Storrar has been appointed to the board with former Saints striker Roddy Grant staying on as director.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Remi Matthews has delivered a farewell message to the club and supporters after his loan spell from Crystal Palace ended.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at St Johnstone,” Matthews said.

“It’s been great for me on the pitch getting to play 35 games. I came here to get game time and I have managed to do that to, what I feel, a good standard.

“I am so relieved to be able to leave the club with their safety secured. I may have only been on loan but I knew how much it meant to everyone and to myself, so I’m delighted to maintain Saints’ top-flight status. St Johnstone are a top-flight club without a shadow of a doubt.

“Macca came in and has done brilliantly, he really lifted the place and did everything he could to give us that final push over the line.

“I’m gutted I won’t be able to get to say a proper goodbye to the fans but it’s time to go home and spend some quality time with my family who, unfortunately, I haven’t seen much this year.

“I just want everyone to know how much I appreciate the love and support you gave me this season. It was an experience I will never forget.”