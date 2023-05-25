Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Bishopbriggs station around 1.15pm on Thursday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, however, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Bishopbriggs station at 1.18pm on 25 May following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

ScotRail said that all services via the upper level of Queen Street are subject to delay as a result of the incident.

NEW: Unfortunately we have received reports of a person being struck by a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy. We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. All services via the upper level of Queen Street are subject to delay. pic.twitter.com/FovN6bUJoG — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 25, 2023

