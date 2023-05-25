A person has died after being struck by a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Bishopbriggs station around 1.15pm on Thursday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, however, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Bishopbriggs station at 1.18pm on 25 May following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

ScotRail said that all services via the upper level of Queen Street are subject to delay as a result of the incident. 

