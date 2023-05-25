Game keepers at Invercauld Estate contacted police after they found a dead raven next to a number of broken eggs.

Officers attended and removed the bird and the egg shells.

The egg shell and matter has been analysed and has tested positive for pesticide. Officers are awaiting toxicology results for the raven.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them

Constable Hannah Corbett said: “We take wildlife crime extremely seriously and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up. However, I would like to appeal to the local community for any information they may have about this matter.

"Did you see anything suspicious, have you overheard anyone talking about this? Any small piece of information could prove significant in investigating the cruel and callous death of the raven. Please do contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1307 of 12 May 2023.