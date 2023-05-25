Families have gathered to pay an emotional tribute to loved ones lost to Covid at the unveiling of a memorial bench in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.
Members of Covid19 Families Scotland, a support group set up to help those who have been bereaved, came together as a bench was placed within the grounds of the park.
Organiser Carolanne Stewart said families had wanted to fundraise themselves but Pollok Country Park offered to donate the bench.
Piper George Taylor was followed by Wilma Hunter and Adam Mathieson who carried a floral heart wreath, and a heart shaped plaque.
Mr Taylor led members of Covid19 Families Scotland a short walk before reaching the bench where the black granite heart plaque was placed.
Carolanne Stewart, who lost both her brother and partner to covid, said: “10 white doves were released in memory of all our loved ones lost to the covid19 pandemic.
“These doves were kindly donated by Act of Dove and for Karen who donated them it was a very emotional day as in March 2023 she lost her own beloved gran to covid.
“This bench will bring so much comfort to all the people that lost their lives or was affected by the Covid19 pandemic.”
Pollok Country Park manager Paul Brannan said: “We hope the bench will provide a pleasant location for families to come, sit and take some comfort from the surroundings of Pollok Country Park.”
The Herald campaigned to create the National Covid Memorial which is located throughout the park.
In March a minute's silence was held at the National Covid Memorial.
People gathered for an emotional and poignant event at the recently completed I remember: Scotland's Covid Memorial in Glasgow's Pollok Country Park.
Covid memorial artist Alec Finlay led those gathered in a minute's silence at 12noon as a mark of remembrance.
The event coincided with the completion of work on the national memorial. The official opening of the first phase of the memorial at the Riverside Grove was held last May.
The Herald initiated and led the campaign to create Scotland’s Covid memorial and Glasgow City Council stepped forward with the offer of Pollok Country Park as a location.
