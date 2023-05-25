The incident, involving a Volvo lorry and a black Yamaha motorcycle, happened half a mile west of Dalmally around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended and the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around six hours whilst a full collision investigation was carried out and reopened around 9pm.

Sergeant Archie McGuire of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2070 of 24 May, 2023