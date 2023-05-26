Police say that a marked vehicle was involved in the crash with a car on Stirling Road around 7.10am this morning.

The two cops were taken to hospital, but have since been discharged after treatment.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road was closed for around 15 minutes whilst recovery was arranged for the vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A marked police vehicle was involved with a car on Stirling Road in Dumbarton around 7.10am on Friday, May 26.

“The two officers in the police vehicle were taken to hospital and have been discharged after treatment.

“Recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”