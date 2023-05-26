Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry near Dalmagarry, between Tomatin and Moy, around 6am on Friday.

The carriageway is closed on all approaches as a result.

Traffic Scotland has advised road users to use the available signed diversion route and allow extra time for their journey.

Diversion route

Northbound: For Northbound Traffic, turn right at Granish onto the A95, continue to Grantown on Spey at the A95/A939 Roundabout – Take the first exit and continue on the A939 to A939/A940 Junction – Turn Left onto the A939 and continue to the A939/A96 Junction – Turn Left onto Forres Road and continue on the A96 to Inverness – Thereafter follow permanent signing.

Southbound :- For southbound Traffic, turn around at Tomatin and continue northbound on the A9 to Raigmore Interchange – Take the offslip to Raigmore interchange and take the third exit onto the A96 and continue to Nairn – Turn Right onto the A939 and continue to the A939/A940 Junction – Turn right onto the A939 and continue to Grantown on Spey – At the A939/A95 Roundabout, take the third exit and continue to A95 Granish and thereafter follow permanent signing.