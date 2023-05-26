The alarm was raised after the device was taken to the primary school in Scalloway, Shetland, around 11.45am on Friday.

Police said Shetland Coastguard and Shetland Council are assisting at the scene, with Explosive Ordnance Disposal also called to attend.

A police cordon has been put in place at the building, with enquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police and emergency services are currently at a primary school in Scalloway, Shetland after an historic ordnance was found at a local beach and taken to the school around 11.45 am on Friday, 26 May 2023.

“A cordon has been put in place around the area and the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Shetland Coastguard and Shetland Council are assisting.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been made aware and will attend. Enquiries are continuing.”