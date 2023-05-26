The chef, who presents Rick Stein's Cornwall on BBC2, was seen at various spots in Govanhill, an area long renowned for its diverse dining scene.

He told locals he is making a food programme in Glasgow and was checking out what's on offer in the community.

Don’t know where @Rick_Stein was taken in Govanhill but bet they’ve missed all the amazing places - Party Cakes, the Sheerin Palace , Yaadgar, Sacred Tum Tacos, Pakistani Street Food, Kurdish Street Food, Kundun Bakery, Errols,Big Counter, Little Hoi An. I’m now starving. — Govanhill Go! (@GovanhillGo) May 26, 2023

Stein was first spotted at Gomo Kimchi on the area's Allison Street.

The small shop opens on a Friday and Saturday to sell the Korean condiment kimchi - while also being a poetry library.

The chef then headed to Big Counter on nearby Victoria Road where he tried various house specialties from the restaurant's rotating menu.

Govanhill is one of the most multi-cultural neighbours in Scotland and the food scene reflects the diversity.

Spotted him outside Big Counter pic.twitter.com/gQwTmfksxs — John McConn (@lidlmix) May 26, 2023

From local shops Short Long Black and Crema to Indian, Turkish, Mexican, Vietnamese, Italian and Japanese restaurants, the small area has the most eclectic range of offerings in the city.

Stein was tight-lipped about when the programme might appear but fans of Govanhill's vibrant dining scene will be keeping a close watch.