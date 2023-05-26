The Auld Kirk of Ayr and statues within the church grounds were targeted around 5pm on Thursday in what police say was “obviously a deliberate act”.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible, with police appealing for anyone who seen anything suspicious to get in contact with them.

Chief Inspector Kevin Lammie said: “This vandalism was obviously a deliberate act. The damage to this sacred building and these historic statues runs into thousands of pounds, not to mention the upset this will cause to the Ayr community.

READ MORE: Pupils evacuated after ‘historic ordnance’ taken into primary school

“Officers are carrying out enquiries, however, I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around 5pm, who may for example have dash-cam footage or private CCTV, to get in touch.

“Someone will know something. Have you seen discarded paint cans anywhere? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the High Street of Ayr, or close to the Auld Kirk of Ayr around 5pm on Thursday, 25 May? If so, please contact police.

“It is possible whoever carried out this vandalism approached the church from the High Street, however access can also be gained from the River Ayr walkway.

“If you have any information that would assist officers with their enquiry, then please call police via 101 quoting reference number 4076 of Thursday, 25 May, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."