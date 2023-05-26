Neil Doncaster has vowed to continue his efforts against the ban of alcohol at Scottish football matches.
The SPFL chief admitted it is "regrettable" that Scottish football fans can't enjoy a drink "as part of the match experience" like in other sports.
Currently, no alcohol can be sold to supporters inside the stadium during matches - with limited space in hospitality or pre-match lounges where fans can order a pint.
But Doncaster insists he will continue to push for the laws to be changed as he outlined the impact on attendance and safety with the current laws.
He theorised that some fans may choose not to attend matches due to the law and suggested the ban could lead to excess drinking before fixtures leading to "sub-optimal" safety scenarios.
Speaking on The Price of Football podcast, he said: "Since the 1980s, fans attending most parts of the stadium can't have any alcoholic drink at all.
"So I've got huge sympathy from a Scottish point of view. We would like to remove as many barriers as possible that prevent people from coming to games and enjoying the matchday experience.
"At other sports in Scotland, fans can enjoy a drink as part of the match experience. So it certainly is regrettable that can't happen in Scotland (at football matches).
"I think from a safety and health point of view, the current ban on serving alcohol at games actually creates an incentive for fans to cram as many pints as they can down their necks as possible at a local pub then run to the turnstiles and try get in within 10 mins before kick-off which I think is sub-optimal from the point of view of safety and a sensible way of doing things.
"I would certainly like to see a situation in the future where fans can enjoy drink at matches as they can in England and across Europe as part of an enjoyable day out.
"We will certainly continue to press the case with the authorities for this to happen at some point in the future."
