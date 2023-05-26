The Parkhead manager has reportedly emerged as a primary target for Tottenham Hotspur in their search for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte. Backing up last year’s double, Postecoglou has steered Celtic to the brink of a domestic treble and is adamant that is where his focus lies.

He is aware of the speculation emanating from North London – but only, he says, because he keeps being asked about it. Postecoglou previously said he might just surprise people by how long he remains in Glasgow.

“I don’t put timelines on things,” he said, speaking as he was named the Scottish Football Writers Association Manager of the Year. "If other people are trying to then it’s purely guesswork.

“I start every year and every job I do I do it as if I’m going to be here forever. The reality is that I’m not going to be.

“But every decision I make is a decision I think will be good for this football club or any football club I work for. I’m pretty proud of the fact that every club I’ve worked with, even after I’ve gone, has had success.

“No one has fallen off a cliff just because I’ve left. Every football club I left had success directly after I’ve gone and I’d like to think that what I’ve put in place is long-lasting.

“From my perspective I don’t put timelines on how long I am at a football club. I just treat every year as a separate year and a chance to build.”

Postecoglou was asked directly if the Tottenham noise crosses his radar.

“It doesn’t because people hopefully know me well enough now and I have never thought about anything other than being present in where I am,” he replied.

“That’s the only way I know to work. I have never charted a course for my career. There is no chance you could bridge the dots that brought me from Melbourne to Glasgow.

“It’s not something you can do, ‘In two or three years time I want to be there’. The only thing I have ever done is do the job I have as well as possible, have success and keep doing it until the circumstances change.

“For me, right now we have a big game on Saturday. It’s an important, special day when we get the trophy. Then we have the cup final. It’s a big week coming up."

Receiving the SFWA award ensured a hat-trick for the Celtic boss after being named the PFA Scotland and Premiership Manager of the Year.

“I am very chuffed with the whole thing," Postecoglou said. "It’s great recognition.

“We became champions but it was also about the manner in which we played. I think that’s been appreciated by everyone, whether they follow us or not.

“We have embraced the challenge of winning it again and I am proud of that. It’s an award that represents the staff and everyone who contributed to it.”