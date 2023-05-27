Officers were called to the Tartan Lodge hostel on Alexandra Parade in the Dennistoun area of the city around 6:50pm on Friday.

On arrival, a man was found deceased within.

Police Scotland said his death is being treated as unexplained pending the result of a post mortem examination.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:"Around 6.50pm on Friday, 26 May 2023 police were called to a hostel on Alexandra Parade in Glasgow after a man was found deceased within.

"His death is being treated as unexplained pending the result of a post mortem examination. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."