The incident took place around 6.05am on Friday involving a car and a lorry.

The 18-year-old sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed for around 18 hours while extensive enquiries were undertaken and road resurfacing was completed.

Police said enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the crash remain ongoing.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the deceased, along with everyone else affected by this incident.”