An accident on the A82 has sparked the closure of the Erskine Bridge in one direction.

All lanes of the bridge are currently closed northbound. 

Traffic Scotland confirmed that emergency services are en-route to the scene.

Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect delays.

A traffic update read: “The A82 is closed to all northbound traffic, between Milton and Old Kilpartrick, due to a road traffic incident. 

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey time.”