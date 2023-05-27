Ten-man Hearts held on for a 1-1 draw in a tense final-day Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle to stop Hibernian leapfrogging them into fourth place in the Premiership.

The Jambos knew a point would be enough to keep their fifth-place city rivals beneath them and secure automatic European qualification next term, and they got off to the perfect start when Yutaro Oda fired them into a ninth-minute lead.

Ugly scenes at Tynecastle as Hearts and Hibs bench and players clashed at full time in the 1-1 draw 🔽 pic.twitter.com/Lu7V9KO6by — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 27, 2023

But a red card for Alex Cochrane – his third of the season – on the half hour and an equaliser from Kevin Nisbet immediately afterwards meant Hearts had to dig deep for more than an hour – including stoppage-time – to get the point they needed.

Despite Hibs failing to get the win they craved, they will join their old foes in getting a crack at the Europa Conference League as long as Celtic defeat Championship side Inverness in next weekend’s Scottish Cup final, albeit starting in an earlier qualifying round.

The match ended in carnage though as both dugouts went head to head after the full-time whistle.

The clash spilled on to the pitch as players, management and staff grappled with each other in a feisty encounter.