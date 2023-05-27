The city centre is set to become an LEZ for all vehicles next week on Thursday, June 1.

Buses have been subject to the LEZ since phase one was in place on December 31, 2018.

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said the council would "vigorously defend any legal action".

On Saturday afternoon, anti-LEZ protestors gathered at the city's Botanic Gardens before marching towards the steps at Buchanan Galleries.

Many held signs with statements such as "ULEZ you lose", "Highway robbery; no low emissions zones", and "reject the road usage charge".