The 24-year-old arrived in Paisley last summer, joining from Western Sydney in Australia.

The midfielder was a key figure for Stephen Robinson’s side, as they achieved their first top-six finish in the Premiership since 1985.

Baccus has provided composure in the middle of the park and has shown his eye for goal too at times with plenty of third-man runs in advanced areas of the field. His ability to keep the ball and know when to release it has also proven to be a vital attribute to have as St Mirren showed up to be one of Scotland’s more consistent teams this term.

With his impressive performances, there has understandably been speculation linking the Aussie with a move away from the SMiSA Stadium. Norwich, Cardiff and Huddersfield have all been credited as having an interest.

As well as those Championship clubs, Rangers are also believed to have scouted the dynamic midfielder.

The 3-0 loss to Rangers on the final day of the top six may well turn out to be Baccus’ final match in a Buddies shirt.

But he’s not thinking about his future for now, although does admit that progressing is part of every footballer’s ambitions. For now, though, Baccus is very much looking forward to some well-earned time off before hopefully playing for his national team next month.

"It's been a tremendous year, everyone in there really welcomed me from the get-go,” the player reflected. “That gave me the chance to do my thing. Ultimately we wanted more after the split, but it wasn't to be.

"It's tough coming here, the winters are very different to back home in Oz! Especially when I was coming from Dubai and Qatar, they were so hot. It really took a lot of time to learn, but I've got a year under my belt now.

"I'm going to relax for a week and then get back into things. I'll see where the future takes me, but who knows?

"Every player wants to progress and help their family. It's not all about that but it's what we want to do at the end of the day. We will see if there are any options. We'll talk to the club and see what happens.

"I've definitely had a great time here. But it's life, it's football. I moved on from my boyhood club in Sydney, so that's probably the toughest thing I've had to do in my life.

“Moving forward, we want to progress and get better as players. We'll see what happens. You never want to look too far ahead as you can miss stuff in the moment."

It’s been a long season for everyone involved in football. The World Cup has extended the campaign by a good couple of weeks.

As he turned out for Australia at the tournament, Baccus was involved on the global stage. If you’d told him last summer that he’d move to Scotland, achieve a top-six finish with St Mirren and rubbed shoulders with some of the best players on the planet in Qatar, he’d have likely laughed.

But that’s been the reality for Baccus. And he’s full of self-belief that he can continue to take his career to new heights.

He said: "Football can take you special places when you believe in yourself and the people around you are good. My family back home have been a massive support. The time difference is massive, so we've spent hours on the phone.

“They've been great for me, coming here is part of my new family. I couldn't ask for a better bunch of boys. It's been great to see all of the fans filling this place most weeks. It was also nice to pick up an award for becoming the first St Mirren player to play at a World Cup.

"Now's time to chill out, put the feet up for a week or so. I'll reflect and then start to work hard again.

"The World Cup mid-season taught me a lot of things. You've got to keep your body in tip-top shape and mentally stay ready and well. I'll take a lot from it.

"We might have a game in mid-June against Argentina. We'll see what happens if selected. It will be played in Beijing. It will be good to go up against them again, but we'll see if I'm selected in the squad.

"I'll try to beat Cammy Devlin to Messi's shirt this time! Because it's a friendly it might be a bit easier this time. We won't be starstruck or caught up in the moment, so hopefully."

Stephen Robinson was the move to make the move for Baccus around 12 months ago. And he will be forever grateful to him for taking that chance.

Praising the manager, he added: "I first spoke to him when I was back in Oz on a Zoom call. He spoke so highly of the club and the stuff he wanted to do this season. He was so enthusiastic, that made me feel warm and I wanted to come here. I've enjoyed every moment and he's taught me a lot. He's given me the chance to showcase what I can do.

“It's hard coming from Australia as there's not a lot of eyes on that league, especially as a young boy, so it's tough coming through. He's really given me the chance to do my best here and all of the fans have been amazing. I couldn't ask for much more."