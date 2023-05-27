Police Scotland said the a body of a man was discovered on the shore on Saturday morning.

The force added that while the body had not been formally identified, Mr Rodger’s family had been informed of the development.

The 28-year-old, from Fife, was last seen in Kinloch Rannoch, High Perthshire, at around 11.30pm on March 18.

He had been camping on the shore of Loch Rannoch and his friends told officers they believed he was going to bed when they last saw him.

There was no trace of him on the following morning.

The force said in a statement: “Around 10.45am on Saturday, the body of a man was discovered on the north shore of Loch Rannoch.

“Although the deceased has yet to be formally identified, the family of Fife man Reece Rodger, 28, who was last seen on the north shore of Loch Rannoch on March 18, has been made aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”