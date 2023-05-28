ScotRail services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley via Carstairs are to resume on Tuesday.
It follows three months of major upgrade works to modernise the layout of the Carstairs Junction, a key section of the West Coast Mainline linking Glasgow and Edinburgh to London, and upgrade the platforms at Carstairs station.
This phase of a £164million overhaul saw Network Rail simplify and upgrade the track-layout to clear an existing bottleneck on the network, making it more reliable and able to better cope with both passenger and freight demands.
READ MORE: 'Deliberate' fire causes extensive damage to Scottish restaurant
Work also saw platforms at Carstairs station resurfaced with integrated tactile edging installed, along with upgraded lighting throughout the South Lanarkshire station.
David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We are delighted that the work at Carstairs has been completed successfully and the station can now reopen for passenger service.
“We know lengthy line closures can be a real inconvenience for customers, and while we do everything we can to keep people moving during major upgrade works, it’s great to get people back to travelling on trains.
“I’d also like to thank our customers for their patience while this important work to both the junction and station was delivered.”
The same timetable which operated prior to the pandemic will return, including:
- Ten trains per day from Carstairs to Glasgow Central.
- Eight trains per day from Glasgow Central to Carstairs, providing a rough two-hourly service.
- Six trains per day from Carstairs to Edinburgh Waverley.
- Eight trains per day from Edinburgh Waverley to Carstairs, providing a rough two-hourly service.
Additional engineering works by Network Rail are scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, with normal timetable resuming again on Monday, June 5.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here