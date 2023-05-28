It follows three months of major upgrade works to modernise the layout of the Carstairs Junction, a key section of the West Coast Mainline linking Glasgow and Edinburgh to London, and upgrade the platforms at Carstairs station.

This phase of a £164million overhaul saw Network Rail simplify and upgrade the track-layout to clear an existing bottleneck on the network, making it more reliable and able to better cope with both passenger and freight demands.

Work also saw platforms at Carstairs station resurfaced with integrated tactile edging installed, along with upgraded lighting throughout the South Lanarkshire station.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We are delighted that the work at Carstairs has been completed successfully and the station can now reopen for passenger service.

“We know lengthy line closures can be a real inconvenience for customers, and while we do everything we can to keep people moving during major upgrade works, it’s great to get people back to travelling on trains.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for their patience while this important work to both the junction and station was delivered.”

The same timetable which operated prior to the pandemic will return, including:

- Ten trains per day from Carstairs to Glasgow Central.

- Eight trains per day from Glasgow Central to Carstairs, providing a rough two-hourly service.

- Six trains per day from Carstairs to Edinburgh Waverley.

- Eight trains per day from Edinburgh Waverley to Carstairs, providing a rough two-hourly service.

Additional engineering works by Network Rail are scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, with normal timetable resuming again on Monday, June 5.