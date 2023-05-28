A blind boy has been carried up Britain's tallest mountain - on his dad's back.
Cameron Alderman, 10, who was born with rare genetic condition Norrie disease - was taken up Ben Nevis in a special backpack.
He’s been blind since an early age, deaf in his right ear since the age of three and is progressively losing hearing in his left.
Cameron is also non-verbal autistic and has mobility issues.
But he has now been able to climb up Ben Nevis with mum Carla, 33, and dad Adam, 36.
They climbed the peak carrying Cameron on May 26 to raise funds for research into the condition.
Cameron was carried by Adam and friend and mountain leader Matt Roberts in a special backpack designed to sustain his weight.
Carla said: “It was incredibly emotional and exhausting. It was very challenging, even more so for Adam and the toll carrying Cameron took on his body.
“He had to carry him over very steep, rough terrain.' About halfway through, he swapped with Matt, who carried Cameron the rest of the way.”
As a second stage of the challenge, Matt will be cycling all the way back from Ben Nevis to Bradley Stoke, Gloucestershire.
Cameron made it up three-quarters of the way up the mountain but had to stop because of bad weather and snow.
A ‘Cameron doll’ was placed at the top in his honour.
Carla said. “Adam then had the difficult task of getting Cameron safe back down.
“I had a knitted doll designed to look like my son - and I placed it at the top and left it there.
“Even though Cameron didn’t make it to the top, it was an amazing journey and he made it so far.”
In total, it took the family five hours to reach the summit.
Carla and Adam hope to raise £10,000 for the Norrie Foundation - a charity based at Great Ormond Street conducting research into hearing loss.
“We desperately want that research to continue - and without funds, it will be halted,” she said.
The fundraising page is here
