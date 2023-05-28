ScotRail said it has received reports that the emergency services are attending a fire in a property near the railway in Ayr.

Local reports suggest the derelict Station Hotel is ablaze.

The rail operator said the station has been evacuated "as a precaution".

All lines in and out of Ayr are currently blocked to allow the emergency services access, ScotRail added.

⚠️ NEW: We've had reports the emergency services are attending a fire in a property near the railway at Ayr. The station has been evacuated as a precaution. Train services to and from Ayr will be disrupted until the fire service declare the area safe. pic.twitter.com/5x5mA0NMy7 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 28, 2023

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed to The Herald that crews are currently in attendance at the scene.

Six appliances were mobilised after the alarm was raised at 3:36pm on Sunday, a spokesperson said.