Passengers have been evacuated from a Scots train station due to a fire in a nearby building.
ScotRail said it has received reports that the emergency services are attending a fire in a property near the railway in Ayr.
Local reports suggest the derelict Station Hotel is ablaze.
The rail operator said the station has been evacuated "as a precaution".
All lines in and out of Ayr are currently blocked to allow the emergency services access, ScotRail added.
⚠️ NEW: We've had reports the emergency services are attending a fire in a property near the railway at Ayr. The station has been evacuated as a precaution. Train services to and from Ayr will be disrupted until the fire service declare the area safe. pic.twitter.com/5x5mA0NMy7— ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 28, 2023
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service confirmed to The Herald that crews are currently in attendance at the scene.
Six appliances were mobilised after the alarm was raised at 3:36pm on Sunday, a spokesperson said.
@ayrshire_live station hotel on fire pic.twitter.com/4tRoH7AHRy— amanda guffie (@AmandaGuffie) May 28, 2023
