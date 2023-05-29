The circular economy minister told the BBC yesterday that Scottish businesses have been preparing for the launch of the programme next March on the basis that glass would be included.

She said there is now "massive uncertainty" over the initiative which would see each drinks' container carry a levy of 20p, which is then refunded when the empty item is returned to the retailer.

Ms Slater revealed Scottish firms have spent £300 million making sure they would be able to process glass containers with staff recruited and infrastructure put in place to do so.

"That is an outrageous thing to do when businesses in Scotland have invested around £300 million in the scheme, have recruited people, have put in place the infrastructure to handle glass. To now say they're not going to allow that is a democratic outrage," Ms Slater told the BBC's Sunday Show.

Earlier this month Scottish business organisations raised the prospect of demanding compensation from the Scottish Government when Ms Slater first raised the possibililty the deposit return scheme (DRS) may not go ahead.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack last week rejected the suggestion that the UK Government would foot the compensation bill for businesses if the scheme is scrapped.

READ MORE: DRS: Ministers face millions of pounds in compensation claims

He said it would “have nothing to do with the UK Government” if businesses lose money as a result of the DRS being halted.

Glass bottles are not included in the deposit return scheme plans for England and Northern Ireland, and UK ministers argued having glass in the Scottish scheme could create a "permanent divergence" in the market.

With the schemes in the rest of the UK not due to come into effect until 2025, Scottish ministers sought an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act, amid concerns trade between the four nations could be impacted.

On Friday night, UK Government ministers wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf and told him that for the Scottish scheme to proceed, it could only include PET plastic bottles, and aluminium and steel cans.

Ms Slater, who is also co leader of the Scottish Greens, has taken issue with UK ministers over the policy saying they had originally supported including glass before changing their minds.

READ MORE: DRS: Firms spend £300m to handle glass in scheme which may be axed

She said she would now be talking to businesses to see how having the DRS without glass would affect them.

Asked when there would be clarity, she said: "We'll be doing that as quickly as possible, but of course it will take a bit of time to evaluate a scheme without glass, and to understand how this will affect Scottish business."

Sarah Boyack, Scottish Labour Net Zero spokeswoman, called for Ms Slater to let firms know this week what was happening about the scheme which has also been criticised by some SNP MSPs including former cabinet ministers Fergus Ewing and Kate Forbes.

“This war of words between the UK and Scottish Governments does nothing for Scottish businesses and producers, consumers, or our environment," she said.

SNP MSP and former Scottish Government Cabinet minister Fergus Ewing.

“It is now time for both of Scotland's Governments to work together to ensure we get a viable deposit return scheme that has the confidence of producers and consumers.

“Lorna Slater must make a statement in parliament this week. Businesses have already made hundreds of millions of investments already. They need certainty from the Scottish Government, not dithering.”

Ms Slater's comments were later backed yesterday by First Minister Humza Yousaf who wrote on Twitter that the Westminster Government "is not just trying to scupper the deposit return scheme - they're trying to undermine devolution."

He added the move by UK ministers was also "really poor for the environment. If we don't include glass that's 600 million bottles that won't be removed from our streets, beaches and parks."

Her comments were later backed today by First Minister Humza Yousaf who wrote on Twitter that the Westminster Government "is not just trying to scupper the deposit return scheme - they're trying to undermine devolution." He added the move by UK ministers was also "really poor for the environment. If we don't include glass that's 600 million bottles that won't be removed from our streets, beaches and parks."

Meanwhile, some organisations in Scotland welcomed the exclusion of glass from the scheme saying it would have led to extra costs.

The Scottish Wholesale Association, which represents Scotland’s food and drink wholesale sector, which has been opposed to glass being part of the scheme, yesterday welcomed the announcement from the UK Government over the conditional internal market act exemption.

READ MORE: Kate Forbes: SNP must stop anti-business attitude amid DRS 'carnage'

"We see this as a positive move in the delivery of a successful Scottish DRS next year and its future expansion UK-wide," it said.

"Glass inclusion is currently the main difference between the Scottish and English schemes so it represents a major change."

The statement added: “We know there has been considerable effort and investment put into plans for glass to be included. It cannot be beyond the wit of both governments to find ways in which that infrastructure and investment might be channelled to assist glass recovery outwith the DRS.”

A UK Government spokesman said it remained "unwavering in its commitment to improving the environment, while also upholding the UK's internal market".

"The drinks industry has raised concerns about the Scottish Government's deposit return scheme differing from plans in the rest of the UK, resulting in the Scottish Government reviewing and pausing their scheme earlier this year," the spokesman said.

Scottish Labour MSP Sarah Boyack. Photo Lesley Martin/PA.

"We have listened to these concerns and that is why we have accepted the Scottish Government's request for a UK Internal Market exclusion on a temporary and limited basis to ensure the Scottish Government's scheme aligns with planned schemes for the rest of the UK.

"Deposit return schemes need to be consistent across the UK and this is the best way to provide a simple and effective system.

"A system with the same rules for the whole UK will increase recycling collection rates and reduce litter - as well as minimise disruption to the drinks industry and ensure simplicity for consumers."